Bill Murray Will Be Back as Peter Venkman in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

It’s official – Bill Murray is coming back for Ghostbusters: Afterlife! The 69-year-old actor has officially confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Peter Venkman in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will be out in theaters on July 10. Original cast members Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson were previously confirmed to return as [...]

