Bill Murray Will Be Back as Peter Venkman in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
It’s official – Bill Murray is coming back for Ghostbusters: Afterlife! The 69-year-old actor has officially confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Peter Venkman in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will be out in theaters on July 10. Original cast members Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson were previously confirmed to return as [...]
News video: Bill Murray Officially Returning for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Bill Murray Officially Returning for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 01:11

 Bill Murray Officially Returning for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' According to 'Vanity Fair,' Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver are also confirmed. Not all the main actors from the original two movies will be in 'Afterlife.' One of them is Rick Moranis, who played the...

First Trailer For 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' [Video]First Trailer For 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

We've got a first look at the trailer for the Ghostbusters sequel.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:18Published

Trailer drops for Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' [Video]Trailer drops for Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

'Afterlife' will be set in the same universe as the original movies It stars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Murray on Ghostbusters: Afterlife: It's gonna work

Veteran actor Bill Murray is confident that Jason Reitman's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will honour the legacy of the franchise and live up to the expectations of...
Mid-Day

Bill Murray Teases 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Script 'Got Lots of Emotion'

Opening up about his return to the franchise for the first time, the actor known for his role as Dr. Peter Venkman addresses how the new movie will explain the...
AceShowbiz


