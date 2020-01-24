Global  

Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series Put on Hold

Friday, 24 January 2020
Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney Plus has been put on hold. The 48-year-old Doctor Sleep actor’s show was originally confirmed at the Disney+ presentation at D23 Expo last August. The series is now on hold “indefinitely,” multiple sources report. Collider first reported that the show had been delayed, sending crews home from Pinewood [...]
 Ewan McGregor has insisted that reports of his Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series being put on "indefinite" hold are "not as dramatic" as they may seem.

Ewan McGregor has confirmed his Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been delayed so more work can be done on the scripts.

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 12 starring Tom Kane, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Ashley Eckstein, Dee Bradley Baker, Matthew Wood and Sam..

Ewan McGregor Gives Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series Update

Ewan McGregor is speaking out about his Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney Plus. It was previously announced that the 48-year-old actor’s show has been put on...
Just Jared

McGregor says ‘Star Wars’ TV series still on despite reports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ewan McGregor says any delay in completing work on in his new Obi-Wan Kenobi “Star Wars” streaming series will be brief and is aimed at...
Seattle Times

