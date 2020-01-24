Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Return With All Sorts of Relationship Drama

E! Online Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
TGIF is back, baby. Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy returned tonight with a double dose of disaster, starting with the Station 19 squad dealing with the car in the bar, and Grey's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Station 19 Returns with 2-Hour Grey's Anatomy Crossover

Station 19 Returns with 2-Hour Grey's Anatomy Crossover 00:30

 Season 3 of Station 19 kicks off JANUARY 23 with an epic 2-hour crossover event with Grey's Anatomy. Watch Station 19 THURSDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Grey’s Anatomy Plot Holes You Never Noticed [Video]Top 10 Grey’s Anatomy Plot Holes You Never Noticed

Even if you’ve seen every episode, we’re sure there are many Grey’s Anatomy plot holes you never noticed.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:47Published

Top 10 Grey’s Anatomy Moments That Made Us Happy Cry [Video]Top 10 Grey’s Anatomy Moments That Made Us Happy Cry

Unless you don’t have a pulse, these are all Grey’s Anatomy moments that make us happy cry.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19' Crossover Will Lead to Injury & Death

We’re not sure if we’re ready for the Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event. Season 16 of the hit medical drama returns TONIGHT (January 23)....
Just Jared

'Grey's Anatomy' Writers Have Discussed This Topic the Most in Season 16

There’s one topic that the writers of Grey’s Anatomy have talked about more than any others this season. Season 16 of the hit medical drama returns TOMORROW...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grandmajulie603

Julie Bailey 🐕 🐕 🚔 🚔 🚑 🚑 🐾🐾 RT @enews: Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Return With All Sorts of Relationship Drama https://t.co/55jiiWk8MJ 10 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/ruGgRWTGlK TGIF is back, baby. Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy returned tonight with a double dose of d… https://t.co/HJYklenyEM 18 minutes ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 Return With All Sorts of Relationship Drama https://t.co/RVHbnQAhiO 22 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Grey’s Anatomy & Station 19 Return With Relationship Drama https://t.co/Zd417Lh1ns 28 minutes ago

enews

E! News Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Return With All Sorts of Relationship Drama https://t.co/55jiiWk8MJ 35 minutes ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 Return With All Sorts of Relationship Drama https://t.co/Hhau8yt8Dk https://t.co/EMeD8f02O9 37 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Grey's Anatomy & Station 19 Return With Relationship Drama https://t.co/4H2C4P8FwB via @enews 40 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #greys_anatomytvtop_storiesentertainmentapple_newscelebrities Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Return With All Sorts o… https://t.co/GMoxnBk8Qy 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.