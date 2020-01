Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Dr. Alex Karev has officially left Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Earlier this month, Justin Chambers announced that he was leaving Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years. It was also revealed that the 49-year-old actor’s final episode was on November 14, when Dr. Karev returned home to care for his sick mother. However, there was no dramatic send-off [...] 👓 View full article