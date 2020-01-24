Jessica Simpson opens up about sexual abuse, dealing with addiction
Friday, 24 January 2020 () American actor and singer Jessica Simpson has written a memoir titled 'Open Book', giving fans a look into her personal life. As per Page Six, the memoir includes her struggle with booze and pills and how she started to rely on alcohol as a way to cope with anxiety during her relationship with ex John Mayer which eventually led...
Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir Simpson details her journey in her upcoming memoir, 'Open Book.' She shared an excerpt with 'PEOPLE.' She also revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of six. Jessica Simpson, via 'PEOPLE' She informed her parents while taking...