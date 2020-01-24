Global  

Jessica Simpson opens up about sexual abuse, dealing with addiction

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
American actor and singer Jessica Simpson has written a memoir titled 'Open Book', giving fans a look into her personal life. As per Page Six, the memoir includes her struggle with booze and pills and how she started to rely on alcohol as a way to cope with anxiety during her relationship with ex John Mayer which eventually led...
News video: Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir

Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir 01:16

 Jessica Simpson Reveals Alcohol and Pill Addiction in New Memoir Simpson details her journey in her upcoming memoir, 'Open Book.' She shared an excerpt with 'PEOPLE.' She also revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of six. Jessica Simpson, via 'PEOPLE' She informed her parents while taking...

Jessica Simpson Talks Battle With Addiction [Video]Jessica Simpson Talks Battle With Addiction

Jessica Simpson is revealing all of her highs and lows in her upcoming memoir, including her secret battle with addiction. ET Canada has all the details about Simpson’s candid tell-all.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published

Jessica Simpson reveals disturbing sexual abuse details [Video]Jessica Simpson reveals disturbing sexual abuse details

Jessica Simpson reveals in her new autobiography 'Open Book' that she was sexually abused at the age of 6.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Jessica Simpson reveals sexual abuse as a child, alcohol addiction in new memoir, 'Open Book'

Jessica Simpson revealed she was sexually abused as a young child in her upcoming memoir, "Open Book," set to release Feb. 4.
USATODAY.com

Look Back on Jessica Simpson's Most Candid Quotes: Addiction, Motherhood and More

Jessica Simpson reveals in her upcoming memoir that she was sexually abused as a young girl and that years later she numbed her emotional pain with alcohol and...
E! Online


