Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chinese movie to premiere online as virus closes cinemas

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Chinese movie fans can catch the premier of much-anticipated new comedy this holiday weekend under a 630 million yuan ($91.25 million) deal to issue the film over the internet, as fears of a deadly new virus keep audiences away from cinemas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Chinese movie to premiere online as virus closes cinemas https://t.co/eWdxIJsKSI #reuters #entertainment #news https://t.co/HM0CnApCqb 12 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Chinese movie to premiere online as virus closes cinemas https://t.co/yOMBWrFmve 13 minutes ago

hyo__yeon

Hyoyeon @null Chinese movie to premiere online as virus closes cinemas Chinese movie fans can https://t.co/11NuPNq6b9 25 minutes ago

Carlaaevelyn

Carla Evelyn @null Chinese movie to premiere online as virus closes cinemas Chinese movie fans can https://t.co/oVsetDbhDo 26 minutes ago

summerskirt

 @null Chinese movie to premiere online as virus closes cinemas Chinese movie fans can https://t.co/0TiOR7CPf0 26 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Chinese movie to premiere online as virus closes cinemas - https://t.co/g8v9ipuJzP 26 minutes ago

Hollywruiiii

Revo RT @LichtSpektrum: 囧妈 (Lost in Russia), a Chinese comedy movie originally set for premiere today, cancelled the cinema plans and uploaded t… 3 hours ago

LichtSpektrum

CD 囧妈 (Lost in Russia), a Chinese comedy movie originally set for premiere today, cancelled the cinema plans and uploa… https://t.co/EkCsYUHa5u 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.