Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Past Battles With Eating Disorder
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Taylor Swift is opening up about struggling with an eating disorder. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer chatted about her battle as well as her journey of overcoming it in her upcoming Netflix doc Miss Americana, which she debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. In the film, Taylor admitted that in the past, [...]
Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder In ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,’ the pop star reveals that the paparazzi’s scrutiny led to her developing an “unhealthy” relationship with food. Taylor Swift, via ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ The Netflix documentary premiered at the...