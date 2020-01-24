Global  

Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Past Battles With Eating Disorder

Just Jared Jr Friday, 24 January 2020
Taylor Swift is opening up about struggling with an eating disorder. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer chatted about her battle as well as her journey of overcoming it in her upcoming Netflix doc Miss Americana, which she debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. In the film, Taylor admitted that in the past, [...]
Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder 00:53

 Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder In ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,’ the pop star reveals that the paparazzi’s scrutiny led to her developing an “unhealthy” relationship with food. Taylor Swift, via ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ The Netflix documentary premiered at the...

Taylor Swift reveals eating disorder battle in new documentary

Taylor Swift reveals her battle with an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

Scott Borchetta Discusses Scooter Braun Partnership & Why He's Still Rooting For Taylor Swift | Billboard

Scott Borchetta Discusses Scooter Braun Partnership & Why He's Still Rooting For Taylor Swift | Billboard

Taylor Swift tells of struggles to overcome eating disorder in 'Miss Americana,' interview

Taylor Swift is discussing overcoming an eating disorder in her documentary "Miss Americana" and an exclusive interview.
USATODAY.com

Taylor Swift Details Past Struggle With Eating Disorder in Miss Americana Documentary

Taylor Swift isn't holding anything back in her new Netflix documentary. In Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on...
E! Online

Tweets about this

june_yasemsky

June Mullensky @MarshaBlackburn @March_for_Life Taylor Swift speaks out. Maybe she’ll even write a song about how awful you are an… https://t.co/v3Md60xqIZ 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @justjaredjr: Taylor Swift is opening up about struggling with an eating disorder. https://t.co/N8UKYs36tL 2 hours ago

VirginRadioVan

VirginRadioVancouver #TaylorSwift speaks up about an eating disorder in her new documentary (which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film F… https://t.co/R0cT2DmIEu 2 hours ago

Bet4Pride

Bet4Pride Taylor Swift speaks candidly about struggles with her body image and coming out for #LGBT rights 🌈 https://t.co/tzuRAuTmf4 2 hours ago

1061BLI

106.1 BLI The @sundancefest was shook after @taylorswift13 debuted her documentary & speaks about her battle with an eating d… https://t.co/rcI4DiN771 4 hours ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Past Eating Disorder in Miss Americana – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/EIrcaVRWWN https://t.co/VLEPlPTPBW 5 hours ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Past Eating Disorder in Miss Americana – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/u1dbZU9h4h https://t.co/s23Z6uC1h0 5 hours ago

mix_lbts

mix!(ミックス) Taylor Swift speaks candidly about struggles with her body image and coming out for LGBT rights - PinkNews… https://t.co/ioam5zW1T4 6 hours ago

