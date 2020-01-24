'Street Dancer 3D' early reviews: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film impresses movie-goers
Friday, 24 January 2020 () 'Street Dancer 3D' explores a dance competition between Indian and Pakistani dancers. Varun Dhawan plays an Indian while Shraddha hails from Pakistan in the film. Apart from the main angle - dance face-offs - 'Street Dancer 3D' rides high on action and emotions.
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited dance film has finally hit the box office and is getting mixed reactions from the audiences. While some are fans... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life •Hindu