'Street Dancer 3D' early reviews: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film impresses movie-goers

Friday, 24 January 2020
'Street Dancer 3D' explores a dance competition between Indian and Pakistani dancers. Varun Dhawan plays an Indian while Shraddha hails from Pakistan in the film. Apart from the main angle - dance face-offs - 'Street Dancer 3D' rides high on action and emotions. 
News video: Street Dancer 3D Reporters REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Remo D'souza

Street Dancer 3D Reporters REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Remo D'souza 03:09

 Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the theatres this week. Have a look at what exactly reporters have to say.

Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor oomph up style game during Street Dancer 3 promotion [Video]Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor oomph up style game during Street Dancer 3 promotion

Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor oomph up style game during Street Dancer 3 promotion

Varun Dhawan Tells A Female Fan, ‘Please Behave Yourself’ [Video]Varun Dhawan Tells A Female Fan, ‘Please Behave Yourself’

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor who returned to Mumbai after promoting their film in New Delhi were mobbed at the airport.

'Street Dancer 3D': Fans call it BLOCKBUSTER

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited dance film has finally hit the box office and is getting mixed reactions from the audiences. While some are fans...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood LifeHindu

'Street Dancer 3D' Review: The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film is expressive but fails to impress

Here's the review of Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndian Express

