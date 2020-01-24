Global  

Antonio Brown Surrenders to Police for Battery Case

AceShowbiz Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The former Pittsburgh Steelers player has turned himself in at a Florida jail after police issued an arrest warrant for him for allegedly assaulting a truck driver earlier this week.
News video: Antonio Brown Surrenders To Police

Antonio Brown Surrenders To Police 00:18

 Former Patriots WR Antonio Brown was wanted for burglary and battery.

Antonio Brown surrenders in Florida [Video]Antonio Brown surrenders in Florida

Antonio Brown has surrendered to police in Florida.

Antonio Brown Turns Himself In To Florida Police [Video]Antonio Brown Turns Himself In To Florida Police

Antonio Brown has turned himself in to Florida police after an arrest warrant was issued.

Reports: Antonio Brown surrenders to police

Antonio Brown turned himself in late Thursday night, TMZ and ESPN reported, a day after the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department issued an arrest warrant for...
Reuters Also reported by •cbs4.comUSATODAY.comESPN

Antonio Brown Suspect in Battery and Burglary, His Trainer Arrested for Assaulting Truck Driver

The home of the former Pittsburgh Steelers player is swarmed by police in relation to the felony battery and burglary case as he and his trainer are accused of...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •ESPN

