'NewsHour' host and debate moderator Jim Lehrer dies at 85

Japan Today Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Jim Lehrer, longtime host of the nightly PBS “NewsHour” whose serious, sober demeanor made him the choice to moderate 11 presidential debates between 1988 and 2012, has died,…
News video: Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85

Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85 01:07

 Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85 On Thursday, PBS announced that the veteran broadcast journalist died "peacefully in his sleep." Lehrer began as the Washington correspondent for the news program in 1975. He became the sole host in 1995. Beginning in 1988, Lehrer was a frequent...

Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died [Video]Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died

Lehrer co-created "PBS NewsHour" in 1975 and anchored the show for 36 years.

Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85 [Video]Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85

Tributes are pouring in for Jim Lehrer, the longtime co-host and co-founder of "PBS NewsHour." On Thursday, PBS announced Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at age 85.

Jim Lehrer death: Long-running PBS news host dies aged 85

Jim Lehrer, co-host and later host of the nightly PBS NewsHour, has died, PBS said on Thursday. He was 85. Lehrer died "peacefully in his sleep," according to...
Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died

Watch VideoLongtime TV journalist Jim Lehrer has died at 85 years old. He was the co-founder of "PBS NewsHour" and anchored for the show for 36 years before...
