'NewsHour' host and debate moderator Jim Lehrer dies at 85

Jim Lehrer, co-host and later host of the nightly PBS NewsHour, has died, PBS said on Thursday. He was 85. Lehrer died "peacefully in his sleep," according to...

Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died Watch VideoLongtime TV journalist Jim Lehrer has died at 85 years old. He was the co-founder of "PBS NewsHour" and anchored for the show for 36 years before...

Newsy 11 hours ago



