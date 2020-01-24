Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tina Fey excited to make 'Mean Girls' broadway into movie

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress-comedienne Tina Fey is taking "Mean Girls" back to the big screen with a new movie based on the Broadway musical of the same name.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NY home gets avalanche of Santa letters [Video]NY home gets avalanche of Santa letters

How a Manhattan apartment got mixed up with Santa’s address is a mystery, but the former tenants created a charity to fulfill the wishes from Santa letters that arrive every Christmas - and now Tina..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

Jonathan Bennett on What He Loved Most About Mean Girls and Hosting Times Square New Year's Eve Live [Video]Jonathan Bennett on What He Loved Most About Mean Girls and Hosting Times Square New Year's Eve Live

Jonathan Bennett took a break from hosting all of Food Network's 'Wars' shows and joined us at our LifeMinute.TV studios in preparation for his big gig hosting Times Square New Year's Eve Live right..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Mean Girls Broadway Musical Is Becoming a Movie Thanks to Tina Fey

Another Mean Girls movie? That is so fetch! Tina Fey is set to bring Mean Girls back to movie theaters, however, it's not exactly a sequel to the beloved 2004...
E! Online

Mean Girls channels Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game as culture becomes a ouroboros of remakes

Mean Girls channels Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game as culture becomes a ouroboros of remakesTime to break out your best pink outfits because Mean Girls — the popular 2004 Tina Fey cult comedy film, which is based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.