Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Forgotten Army Web Series Review: A history chapter worth a watch

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke liye 
Amazon Prime
U/A; Docudrama, History
Directed by: Kabir Khan
Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Chaudhary, Shruti Seth
Rating:
*

If historical stories and struggle of the Indian Army to fight for the nation fascinate you, Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Forgotten Army is my passion project Kabir Khan on web series trailer launch [Video]The Forgotten Army is my passion project Kabir Khan on web series trailer launch

The Forgotten Army is my passion project Kabir Khan on web series trailer launch

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon Prime Video's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye is streaming now

Amazon Prime Video's 'The Forgotten Army-Azadi Ke Liye' will be the biggest web series produced in India. Featuring newcomers Sharvari and Sunny Kaushal, the...
Mid-Day

Katrina Kaif supports rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, attends the screening of his web series

Bollywood news: Once again, Katrina Kaif has grabbed many eyeballs with her presence at the special screening of Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army, which features...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

ViralMNews

Viral News The Forgotten Army Review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon Prime Video Miniseries Is Ruined by Being Bollywood https://t.co/mwO8F8ne7A 28 minutes ago

techbdgiant

Tech bd giant The Forgotten Army Review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon Prime Video Miniseries Is Ruined by Being Bollywood https://t.co/pd9Ogm2CeM 56 minutes ago

doctr_pro

Doctr The Forgotten Army Review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon Prime Video Miniseries Is Ruined by Being Bollywood - Gadgets 360 https://t.co/eoMh0XSkhs 1 hour ago

CPrajapati83

Chandan Prajapati The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan's Amazon show sympathises with student protests,... https://t.co/rEq2SurKEF 1 hour ago

Itstanujmehra

Tanuj Mehra RT @RohanNaahar: Director Kabir Khan recently said that while he can forgive poor filmmaking, he can never forgive poor politics. The polit… 1 hour ago

EmileeCHatch

Emilee C Hatch The Forgotten Army Review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon Prime Video Miniseries Is Ruined by Being Bollywood… https://t.co/8xoGvRIijv 2 hours ago

instantdrag

InstantDrag The Forgotten Army Review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon Prime Video Miniseries Is Ruined by Being Bollywood… https://t.co/KzebaUyIdd 2 hours ago

RohanNaahar

Rohan Director Kabir Khan recently said that while he can forgive poor filmmaking, he can never forgive poor politics. Th… https://t.co/WfMuad3VxA 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.