|
The Forgotten Army Web Series Review: A history chapter worth a watch
|
|
Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke liye
Amazon Prime
U/A; Docudrama, History
Directed by: Kabir Khan
Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Chaudhary, Shruti Seth
Rating:
*
If historical stories and struggle of the Indian Army to fight for the nation fascinate you, Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this