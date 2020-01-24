Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Robert Downey Jr. talks about blackface character from Tropic Thunder on Joe Rogan's podcast

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. recently opened up about his highly controversial 'blackface' role from the 2012 action-comedy 'Tropic Thunder'. According to Page Six, Downey Jr. joined Joe Rogan on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast and shared his thoughts about the 'Tropic Thunder' role in which he played the character of an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role

Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role 01:21

 Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role. During a recent interview on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ Downey discussed his role in the movie, ‘Tropic Thunder’. In the satirical film, Downey portrayed an Australian actor who undergoes “pigmentation alteration”...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Robert Downey Jr And His Memorable Role [Video]Robert Downey Jr And His Memorable Role

During a recent interview on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ Downey discussed his role in the movie, ‘Tropic Thunder.’

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:22Published

Robert Downey Jr. reflects on controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' role [Video]Robert Downey Jr. reflects on controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' role

During a recent interview on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ Downey discussed his role in the movie, ‘Tropic Thunder’.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Robert Downey Jr. talks about blackface character from 'Tropic Thunder' on Joe Rogan's podcast

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 23 (ANI): Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. recently opened up about his highly controversial 'blackface' role from the 2012...
Sify

Megyn Kelly Wades Back Into Blackface Controversy With Tropic Thunder Comparison: I Was ‘Cancelled!’

Former Fox News anchor and NBC News correspondent Megyn Kelly waded back into the controversy surrounding her blackface comments on Thursday after Hollywood star...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Robert Downey Jr talks about blackface role in 'Tropic Thunder' on Joe Rogan podcast - https://t.co/k31SMpFE2L #GoogleAlerts 16 hours ago

cmparker999

Charlie Parker RT @Steve2duhO: How Megyn Kelly be like when talks about Robert Downey and how unfair the whole blackface thing is https://t.co/X9lgHNzkdD 18 hours ago

youcnbmywingman

youcnbmywingman RT @Steve2duhO: How Megyn Kelly be like when talks about Robert Downey and how unfair the whole blackface thing is https://t.co/uYIzhQ3VUb… 18 hours ago

Steve2duhO

⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ How Megyn Kelly be like when talks about Robert Downey and how unfair the whole blackface thing is… https://t.co/udIK2uNfdL 18 hours ago

republic

Republic Robert Downey Jr on his iconic 'Blackface' role in Tropic Thunder: 'My mum was not happy' https://t.co/F7g3aZiEyF 22 hours ago

Seberace

Joe Salazar @SethAMandel @benshapiro He talks about this one on one with Joe Rogan... Shows the real Robert Downey Jr. it's a e… https://t.co/R9jC5nMnYu 1 day ago

NerdORamaNews

NerdORama News RT @KFIAM640: Robert Downey Jr. has traded in his Iron Man Suit for a Dr. Dolittle hat and the results were less than stellar at the box of… 1 day ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Robert Downey Jr. has traded in his Iron Man Suit for a Dr. Dolittle hat and the results were less than stellar at… https://t.co/JGhkWDFVkE 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.