Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's fans label Mahhi Vij a 'fake friend'

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Actresses Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma recently engaged in a war of words inside the "Bigg Boss" house. Things are equally heated up outside the house as Rashami's fans have come out in her support on Twitter by attacking actress Mahhi Vij for being her "fake friend".

The recent Twitter activity of Mahhi, who is said to be...
Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla

 Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala REACTS on Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Pinkvilla

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task

Another captaincy task on Bigg Boss 13 took a turn for the worse as fights and cheating got it canceled.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published

Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera on Arti Singh's relation with Sidharth, Rashami [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera on Arti Singh's relation with Sidharth, Rashami

Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera on Arti Singh's relation with Sidharth, Rashami

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 10:50Published


Bigg Boss 13 January 31 Update: What stopped Himanshi from confessing her love for Asim?

Bigg Boss 13 January 31 Update: What stopped Himanshi from confessing her love for Asim?Love has taken over the otherwise belligerent Bigg Boss house. Asim is head over heels in love with Himanshi, but she appears to be a bit reluctant. Rashami and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: #SidNaaz fans troll Shefali Jariwala on her 'Bachon wala pyaar' comment on Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill's bond ⁠— read tweets

Bigg Boss 13: #SidNaaz fans slam Shefali Jariwala comment on Sidharth Shukla loves Shehnaaz Gill likes a kid; asks if she is blind - read tweets
Bollywood Life

SnehaDa55126227

Sneha Das RT @indiacom: In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of #BiggBoss 13, #DevoleenaBhattacharjee comes in support of #RashamiDesai against #Him… 2 minutes ago

karn71404110

karn RT @NikitaSinghan16: @justvoot Rashami Desai is the most dignified contestant in the history of Bigg Boss ever #RashamiDesai #BB13OnVoot… 2 minutes ago

Neha68835657

jeshal💞 RT @pinkvilla: #BiggBoss13 PREVIEW: #SalmanKhan BASHES #HimanshiKhurana for talking about #RashamiDesai and #ArhaanKhan's matter - https:/… 4 minutes ago

KSampatram

Kamaljeet Sampatram RT @indiacom: #BiggBoss13: #Sidharth, #Rashami Win Hearts as They Recreate #Vishal, #Madhurima's Fight. https://t.co/bi72anrblm 7 minutes ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey #BiggBoss13: "I Don't Think #HimanshiKhurana Can.." - #ArhaanKhan On Being Upset With #RashamiDesai-#SidharthShukla… https://t.co/nukhZDqE7X 20 minutes ago

RashuRiya

Riya💗 Rashu RT @Spotboye: EXCLUSIVE: @TheRashamiDesai's brother, Gaurav and Bhabhi organized a puja for the actress' win!😍 #Television | #BB13 | @Bigg… 27 minutes ago

NikitaSinghan16

Nikita Singhaniya 🔥❤ @justvoot Rashami Desai is the most dignified contestant in the history of Bigg Boss ever #RashamiDesai #BB13OnVoot #AsliFans 27 minutes ago

