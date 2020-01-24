Global  

Ravi Teja's 'Disco Raja' twitter review

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Disco Raja, starring Ravi Teja, Nabha Natesh and Paayal Rajput, has hit the theatres today. The movie has gained a lot of hype with its unique concept. It has received mostly positive reviews from the viewers.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Disco Raja’ is a cocktail of ideas, says director Vi Anand

Telugu filmmaker discusses his new film set in the 80s, in which Ravi Teja plays a gangster who loves disco music
Hindu

‘Disco Raja’ review: An overdose of retro mood

Disco Raja places Ravi Teja in an outlandish retro set-up with scope for a lot of mad cap fun, but ends up as an indulgent bore
Hindu


Tweets about this

achari_vardhan

Harsha Vardhan Achari RT @crhemanth: Here’s my review of #DiscoRaja https://t.co/GcSl85tCzx 2 minutes ago

achari_vardhan

Harsha Vardhan Achari RT @YashTeluguFc: . Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja Anna #DiscoRaja Grand Release Tomorrow 💓 Best wishes Entire Team Of Disco Raja From @TheNameIs… 4 minutes ago

crhemanth

Hemanth Kumar C R Here’s my review of #DiscoRaja https://t.co/GcSl85tCzx 7 minutes ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV Check out our full review of @RaviTeja_offl's #DiscoRaja @starlingpayal @NabhaNatesh @Tanyahopeoffl… https://t.co/q4df6df4PL 8 minutes ago

ResultsPolice

Police Results Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja 1st Day Collection | Box office Collection Day Wise https://t.co/dfow3jWvlz 15 minutes ago

filmibeat

Filmibeat.com Disco Raja Movie Review: This Ravi Teja Starrer Is A Cliche Mass Film With A Sci-Fi Touch! https://t.co/uGPitLLQlx… https://t.co/3Oqyy1dPFD 18 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost REVIEW: #DiscoRaja | "As interesting as the story and Ravi Teja’s characterisation is, the film often struggles to… https://t.co/mZbog6p2FB 18 minutes ago

