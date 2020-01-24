Global  

Kangana Ranaut to play Air Force pilot in upcoming movie 'Tejas'

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut on Friday confirmed taking up the role of an Air Force Pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming production 'Tejas'.
Kangana Ranaut to play air force pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film titled 'Tejas'

Kangana confirmed the news, saying, "I've always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood".
DNA

