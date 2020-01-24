The Snuts Cut Loose With Indie Stomper 'Fatboy Slim' Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's a mosh pit starter from the Scottish group...



Scottish indie risers *The Snuts* have shared their new single 'Fatboy Slim'.



The band's electrifying live shows are becoming a genuine phenomenon, packing out venues across the land.



Opening 2020 with real intent, The Snuts have confirmed new 'Mixtape EP' will land on March 13th.



Alongside this, the band will return to live duties, announcing a massive tour of UK and Ireland for Spring.



The Snuts will play London's Kentish Town Forum on April 30th, one of their biggest headline shows to date.



New single 'Fatboy Slim' is a real indie stomper, with the titular superstar DJ given a shout out in the chorus.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Charlie Cummings*



