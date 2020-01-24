Global  

Megan Thee Stallion Drops 2Pac Sampling 'B.I.T.C.H.'

Clash Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Drops 2Pac Sampling 'B.I.T.C.H.'It's an explosive return...

*Megan Thee Stallion* have shared her fantastic new single 'B.I.T.C.H.' - tune in now.

The rapper stormed across 2019, leaving headlines and hits in her wake.

Opening 2020 in anthemic style, she's begun teasing her highly anticipated debut album 'Suga'.

Set to play Coachella for the very first time, Megan has just dropped her brand new single 'B.I.T.C.H.'

The track samples the Tupac Shakur classic 'Ratha Be Ya Ni**a' and it finds the rapper coming out fighting.

Laying the smackdown over a hard-as-hell beat, Megan spits: "Why you wanna play with me, you know I'm undefeated?"

Tune in now.

