Megan Thee Stallion Drops 2Pac Sampling 'B.I.T.C.H.'

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It's an explosive return...



*Megan Thee Stallion* have shared her fantastic new single 'B.I.T.C.H.' - tune in now.



The rapper stormed across 2019, leaving headlines and hits in her wake.



Opening 2020 in anthemic style, she's begun teasing her highly anticipated debut album 'Suga'.



Set to play Coachella for the very first time, Megan has just dropped her brand new single 'B.I.T.C.H.'



The track samples the Tupac Shakur classic 'Ratha Be Ya Ni**a' and it finds the rapper coming out fighting.



Laying the smackdown over a hard-as-hell beat, Megan spits: "Why you wanna play with me, you know I'm undefeated?"



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's an explosive return...*Megan Thee Stallion* have shared her fantastic new single 'B.I.T.C.H.' - tune in now.The rapper stormed across 2019, leaving headlines and hits in her wake.Opening 2020 in anthemic style, she's begun teasing her highly anticipated debut album 'Suga'.Set to play Coachella for the very first time, Megan has just dropped her brand new single 'B.I.T.C.H.'The track samples the Tupac Shakur classic 'Ratha Be Ya Ni**a' and it finds the rapper coming out fighting.Laying the smackdown over a hard-as-hell beat, Megan spits: "Why you wanna play with me, you know I'm undefeated?"Tune in now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

