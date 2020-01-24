Global  

While Star Wars crashes and burns, Picard has breathed new life into Star Trek

Independent Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Star Trek: Picard wins this round of the franchise battle by remembering that geeks cannot live on nostalgia alone, writes Ed Power
News video: New MetroCards Celebrate Start Of 'Star Trek: Picard'

New MetroCards Celebrate Start Of 'Star Trek: Picard' 00:27

 Star Trek fans can now beam aboard the subway with special Picard-themed MetroCards.

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart on how the modern world features in 'Star Trek: Picard' [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart on how the modern world features in 'Star Trek: Picard'

Patrick Stewart talks about the future of sci-fi in relation with Picard and a better, modern world.

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Hurd deeply explains her character Raffi Musiker in 'Star Trek: Picard' [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Hurd deeply explains her character Raffi Musiker in 'Star Trek: Picard'

Michelle Hurd shares her views about her 'happy genius' character Raffi.

Star Trek: Picard knows Star Trek is a hard sell in 2020

Star Trek: Picard knows Star Trek is a hard sell in 2020Meet Jean-Luc Picard, space dad. He was, for 178 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four theatrical films, the captain of the starship Enterprise; an...
‘Taking The Whole Star Trek: Next Generation And Put It In A Different Location, A Different Time’: Sir Patrick Stewart Discusses ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the highly anticipated new CBS All access series Star Trek: Picard. The veteran stage and screen actor...
