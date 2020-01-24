Watch: Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty + Sueco the Child Bring Back Sonic The Hedgehog For New SPEED ME UP Video

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Taylor Gang leader Wiz Khalifa is delivering some serious throwback 90’s vibes right now. The hip-hop veteran has come through with his new, star-studded salute to Sonic The Hedgehog with his “Speed Me Up” music video premiere. Watch and comment below!



