Watch: Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty + Sueco the Child Bring Back Sonic The Hedgehog For New SPEED ME UP Video
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Taylor Gang leader Wiz Khalifa is delivering some serious throwback 90’s vibes right now. The hip-hop veteran has come through with his new, star-studded salute to Sonic The Hedgehog with his “Speed Me Up” music video premiere. Watch and comment below!
