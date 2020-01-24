Global  

Watch: Kodak Black Threatens To Kill Herself, Nick Cannon Addresses Orlando Brown Craziness, Young M.A Is The Best Female Rapper Right Now

Friday, 24 January 2020
Watch: Kodak Black Threatens To Kill Herself, Nick Cannon Addresses Orlando Brown Craziness, Young M.A Is The Best Female Rapper Right NowThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Kodak Black‘s mom threatening to kill herself over his prison conditions, Nick Cannon addressing the Orlando Brown drama, Young M.A getting respect placed on her name and more. Let’s talk hip-hop!

The post Watch: Kodak Black Threatens To Kill Herself, Nick Cannon Addresses Orlando Brown Craziness, Young M.A Is The Best Female Rapper Right Now appeared first on .
News video: Nick Cannon Calls Orlando Brown's 'D*ck Sucking Claim' A 'Cry For Help'

Nick Cannon Calls Orlando Brown's 'D*ck Sucking Claim' A 'Cry For Help' 03:37

 LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor/singer Orlando Brown made a wild claim earlier this week when he said he let Nick Cannon perform oral sex on him. Now, Cannon could’ve exploded with anger or embarrassment or completely ignored the situation altogether but instead, he decided to take the high...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nick Cannon Offers Orlando Brown Prayers Amid Oral Sex Claim [Video]Nick Cannon Offers Orlando Brown Prayers Amid Oral Sex Claim

Nick Cannon Offers Orlando Brown Prayers Amid Oral Sex Claim On Wednesday, Cannon took to Instagram in response to Orlando Brown's claims that the 'Wild 'N Out' host once performed oral sex on him...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky [Video]Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky

Rapper Kodak Black's mother and a group of attorneys called a news conference on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami, only to find out he had been..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Cannon Responds To Orlando Brown’s X-Rated Sexual Claims: “I Am Praying For The Young Brother”

Nick Cannon Responds To Orlando Brown’s X-Rated Sexual Claims: “I Am Praying For The Young Brother”Hollywood star Nick Cannon is speaking out. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to address headline-generating claims made by fellow actor Orlando Brown about...
SOHH Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online

