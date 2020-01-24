Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Matthew McConaughey likes playing a villain in 'The Gentlemen'

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Matthew McConaughey was excited when he first read Guy Ritchie's script for his new crime-action drama "The Gentlemen."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Vanity Fair - Published < > Embed
News video: Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, & Charlie Hunnam Teach You Texan and English Slang

Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, & Charlie Hunnam Teach You Texan and English Slang 08:29

 Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, and Charlie Hunnam challenge each other's knowledge of Texan, British, and Geordie slang. From "bless your heart" to "dishy," 'The Gentlemen' stars explain the slang of their homelands.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rusty’s Reviews: ‘The Gentlemen’ Is An Enjoyable January Movie [Video]Rusty’s Reviews: ‘The Gentlemen’ Is An Enjoyable January Movie

Rusty Gatenby says the film, starring Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant, is a funny, bloody romp (3:43). WCCO This Morning – Jan. 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:43Published

The Gentlemen movie - Fan Art [Video]The Gentlemen movie - Fan Art

The Gentlemen | "Fan Art" Digital Spot | Now In Theaters From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Matthew McConaughey Charting a bloody tur in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Guy Ritchie revisits his London gangster-comedy plot with Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant and Colin Farrell caught in a complicated sale of a...
Mid-Day

The Gentlemen trailer: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Colin Farrell come together for Director Guy Ritchie's crackling crime caper

The Gentlemen boasts an all-star cast for the ages, including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan,...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.