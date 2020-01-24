Watch: Lil Wayne Is Finally Dropping FUNERAL In The Next Few Days

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne isn’t going to make fans wait too much longer now. The hip-hop veteran has teased fans about a highly-anticipated Funeral project gearing up to drop next Friday, January 31. Watch and comment below!



