Watch: Lil Wayne Is Finally Dropping FUNERAL In The Next Few Days

SOHH Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Watch: Lil Wayne Is Finally Dropping FUNERAL In The Next Few DaysGrammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne isn’t going to make fans wait too much longer now. The hip-hop veteran has teased fans about a highly-anticipated Funeral project gearing up to drop next Friday, January 31. Watch and comment below!

Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Wayne Shares 'Funeral' Album Release Date

Lil Wayne's Funeral album that he's long been teasing finally has a release date, and it's coming sooner than you think. Weezy took to...
Billboard.com

Look: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Shows It’s No Days Off + Co-Signs LIFE IS GOOD: “Workin’ On A Weekend Like Usual”

Look: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Shows It’s No Days Off + Co-Signs LIFE IS GOOD: “Workin’ On A Weekend Like Usual”Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter doesn’t take days off when it comes to her modeling goals. 21-year-old Reginae Carter has shared some fresh vixen...
SOHH


