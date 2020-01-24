Global  

Rosie Perez Might Testify in Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial to Support Annabella Sciorra's Claims

The 'Birds of Prey' actress is among the potential witnesses in the rape trial against the disgraced movie mogul following her friend Sciorra's testimony.
News video: Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein r*pe ordeal in court

Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein r*pe ordeal in court 00:43

 The Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra thought she was suffering a seizure after Harvey Weinstein allegedly r*ped her in her apartment.

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial [Video]Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court [Video]Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her..

Actress Sciorra on alleged Weinstein rape: 'I couldn't fight anymore'

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as...
Reuters

Why didn’t accusers abandon Weinstein? Expert to weigh in

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the defense’s go-to question at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial: If the once-revered Hollywood mogul is a revolting sexual predator,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaReuters

