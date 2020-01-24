Global  

Bhuvan Bam attends World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Davos,, Jan 24 (IANS) Indian YouTube star Bhuvan Bam has attended the latest edition of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. From taxes to climate change and gender equality, he expressed views on several subjects that were addressed by world leaders at the forum, to the media.
