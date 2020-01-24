Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

“Dr. Pimple Popper” Patient, Kevin Olaeta Dies: What Happened? How Did He Die?

Earn The Necklace Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Dr. Sandra Lee treated a lump on a young man, Kevin Olaeta’s face in the latest episode of Dr. Pimple Popper. At the end of the episode, an in memoriam dedicated to Olaeta featured. The TLC show’s viewers had seen a vibrant personality and love for life in Olaeta. So the tribute to him was […]

The post “Dr. Pimple Popper” Patient, Kevin Olaeta Dies: What Happened? How Did He Die? appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.