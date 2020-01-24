Global  

Danny Masterson Accused of Killing Rape Accuser's Dogs With Rat Poison

AceShowbiz Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Chrissie Carnell-Bixler claimed the 'Men at Work' alum and the Church of Scientology were responsible for the death of her dogs that passed away after eating rat poison wrapped in raw meat.
