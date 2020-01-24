Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here's complete list of presenters for Grammy 2020

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): As the music's biggest night Grammys is around the corner, the Recording Academy has announced the star-studded lineup of presenters, who are up to host the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News

Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News 01:30

 Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Juice WRLD's Family Speaks Out, BTS Runs Into This Pop Star & Grammy Presenters Added | Billboard News [Video]Juice WRLD's Family Speaks Out, BTS Runs Into This Pop Star & Grammy Presenters Added | Billboard News

Juice WRLD's Family Speaks Out, BTS Runs Into This Pop Star & Grammy Presenters Added | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammy’s 2020: Complete List Of Winners

It's music's biggest night – but this year's Grammy Awards took on a mournful tone as stars and fans paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
CBS 2

Mickey Smith Jr. Is the Recipient of the 2020 Music Educator Award™ Presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recording Academy: WHO: Mickey Smith Jr. of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur, Louisiana, is the recipient of the 2020 Music Educator...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

fpjindia

Free Press Journal From @CynthiaEriVo to @DUALIPA: Here's complete list of presenters for Grammy 2020 https://t.co/CBdQQ3WDO7 2 days ago

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE Here’s complete list of presenters for Grammy 2020 https://t.co/hr2mF4KQZS 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.