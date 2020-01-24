Actor Rosie Perez may step up to support Annabella Sciorra's testimony against Weinstein
Friday, 24 January 2020 () New York [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): Actor Rosie Perez could testify in the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial case to support the testimony of Annabella Sciorra, who has alleged that she was raped by the movie mogul.
An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her allegations; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Actor Annabella Sciorra has confronted Harvey Weinstein from a witness stand as she recounted a rape accusation she kept largely private for decades.