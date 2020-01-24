Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Actor Rosie Perez may step up to support Annabella Sciorra's testimony against Weinstein

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
New York [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): Actor Rosie Perez could testify in the ongoing Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial case to support the testimony of Annabella Sciorra, who has alleged that she was raped by the movie mogul.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court 02:10

 An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her allegations; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial [Video]Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein [Video]"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as prosecutors began making their sexual assault case against the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein raped me, Sciorra tells trial

Actor Annabella Sciorra has confronted Harvey Weinstein from a witness stand as she recounted a rape accusation she kept largely private for decades.
SBS Also reported by •AceShowbizCBS NewsUSATODAY.com

Actress Annabella Sciorra takes the stand in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial on Thursday as prosecutors try to prove that the former Hollywood producer was...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YazdJBilimoria

Yazdgerd J Bilimoria https://t.co/TMXV3Dr6Ex Thomas timo Mass.. EZe.. Yahoo2who?!/_\ bDay belated by the way ..?! Co)kaoike.. https://t.co/s4KMwrLxmK 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.