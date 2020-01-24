Global  

Chuck Schumer Dares Republicans to Call Hunter Biden as Witness: ‘They Have 53 Votes, You Know Why They Don’t?’

Friday, 24 January 2020
Chuck Schumer dared Republicans to call Hunter Biden as a witness, pointing out that the GOP "have 53 votes," and adding that to do so would expose their defense of President Donald Trump as purely political.
