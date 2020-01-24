Global  

Watch Fox & Friends Desperately Try to Wrap Up Rudy Giuliani’s Hot Mess of an Interview: ‘We’re Done!’

Mediaite Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning, giving his first live television interview since his associate Lev Parnas revealed stunning details about Giuliani's dealings with Ukraine regarding former Vice President Joe Biden — at the purported behest of President Donald Trump.
