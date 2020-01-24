Global  

My Chemical Romance Add Second Milton Keynes Show in UK After Sell-Out

Billboard.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
My Chemical Romance fans in England were so jacked about the band's upcoming June 20 show at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes that the group was...
Recent related videos from verified sources

My Chemical Romance Tease New Music, Announce UK Stadium Concert | Billboard News [Video]My Chemical Romance Tease New Music, Announce UK Stadium Concert | Billboard News

Exactly a month after reuniting for their first show since 2012, MCR have teased what sounds like new music.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 00:58Published

My Chemical Romance have announced a UK gig! [Video]My Chemical Romance have announced a UK gig!

My Chemical ROmance have confirmed that they will perform in Milton Keynes in June!

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

My Chemical Romance Announce Milton Keynes Bowl Show

My Chemical Romance Announce Milton Keynes Bowl ShowIt's their first UK performance in almost a decade... *My Chemical Romance* will play Milton Keynes Bowl this summer. The resurrected emo legends recently...
Clash

My Chemical Romance UK tour: Fans in frenzy as tickets for Milton Keynes shows go on sale

Fans complained of long wait times and high prices, while others rejoiced as they managed to buy tickets
Independent

Tweets about this

hitmustv

Hit Music My Chemical Romance Add Second Milton Keynes Show in UK After Sell-Out, https://t.co/nevVlcR7ok 4 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music My Chemical Romance Add Second Milton Keynes Show in UK After Sell-Out https://t.co/JeiunCEgER #billboard… https://t.co/fT2Kpy6JL6 5 minutes ago

ChrisPungello

chris RT @rocksound: BREAKING: My Chemical Romance have added a second UK date at Milton Keynes for Sunday, June 21 Tickets on sale NOW 6 minutes ago

ukhhtalk

UK HipHop Talk My Chemical Romance Add Second Milton Keynes Show in UK After Sell-Out, https://t.co/7Qg0uY84Hr 16 minutes ago

Groovytrack

Groovy Tracks My Chemical Romance Add Second Milton Keynes Show in UK After Sell-Out, https://t.co/n7ebIxNjT4 31 minutes ago

SonicNocturnal

Sonic Nocturnal RT @Music_News_US: My Chemical Romance Add Second Milton Keynes Show in UK After Sell-Out #Music https://t.co/p8kvrjQ2X7 https://t.co/9wbhl… 46 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music My Chemical Romance Add Second Milton Keynes Show in UK After Sell-Out #Music https://t.co/p8kvrjQ2X7 https://t.co/9wbhl6x5dB 46 minutes ago

MiltonKeyn_es

Milton Keynes BREAKING: My Chemical Romance announce SECOND Milton Keynes tour date - MKFM https://t.co/cW9zUlruJ1 2 hours ago

