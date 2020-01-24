Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battle with Depression, Admits She Was 'Joyless'

Just Jared Jr Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is bravely opening up about her past battle with depression and struggles with mental health. The 18-year-old singer sat down with Gayle King on CBS where she opened up about her battle dealing with newfound fame. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish “I was so unhappy last year,” Billie said [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary 00:57

 Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary Eilish reportedly signed a $25 million deal with Apple TV+ to document her rise to stardom after the release of her debut album. She has been reportedly freaking out about the release of the documentary because she hasn't seen any of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News [Video]Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News

Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:34Published

Billie Eilish Reveals Thoughts About Her Fans With Gayle King Ahead Of Tonight's GRAMMY Special [Video]Billie Eilish Reveals Thoughts About Her Fans With Gayle King Ahead Of Tonight's GRAMMY Special

Gayle King interviews the top names in music ahead of Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, and shares special insights from young superstar Billie Eilish. The full interview airs Thursday night at 10 p.m. on CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish: "Nobody that knows me thinks I'm a dark person"

The multiple Grammy-nominee with the #1 hit "Bad Guy" says she is coming out of the "joyless" and "torturous" feeling that clinical depression and unwanted fame...
CBS News Also reported by •Just Jared

Billie Eilish Reveals She Almost Took Her Own Life When She Was 16

Billie Eilish is opening up about her previous struggles with mental health. During an interview with Gayle King on CBS, the 18-year-old Grammy-nominated singer...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tvt_news

TVT News Billie Eilish Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts: ‘I Genuinely Didn’t Think I Would Make It To 17’… https://t.co/lVFnph5poC 1 hour ago

comeherefloyd

comeherefloyd #RT @bestfitmusic: Billie Eilish opens up about suicidal thoughts, says she was "joyless" in 2018… https://t.co/4G2MJE4AqA 1 hour ago

mariokolesik

mariokolesik RT @Complex: Billie Eilish opens up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts: “I didn't ever think I would be happy again.… 2 hours ago

SeniorSuavecito

Senior Suavecito Billie Eilish opens up about suicidal thoughts, says she was “joyless” https://t.co/XwBhvFlwEA 2 hours ago

SiomniMedia

Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Struggle With Depression, Suicidal Thoughts 7 hours ago

Joweel

joe RT @PerezHilton: Billie Eilish opens up about suicidal thoughts. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.