Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battle with Depression, Admits She Was 'Joyless'
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Billie Eilish is bravely opening up about her past battle with depression and struggles with mental health. The 18-year-old singer sat down with Gayle King on CBS where she opened up about her battle dealing with newfound fame. "I was so unhappy last year," Billie said
Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary Eilish reportedly signed a $25 million deal with Apple TV+ to document her rise to stardom after the release of her debut album. She has been reportedly freaking out about the release of the documentary because she hasn't seen any of the...
The multiple Grammy-nominee with the #1 hit "Bad Guy" says she is coming out of the "joyless" and "torturous" feeling that clinical depression and unwanted fame... CBS News Also reported by •Just Jared