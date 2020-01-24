Global  

Rishi Kapoor shares throwback picture with veteran actor Pran reminiscing 'learning' days

Friday, 24 January 2020
New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Friday reminisced his learning days in the Indian cinema by sharing throwback pictures along with legendary actor Pran.
News video: Rishi Kapoor tweets photo of Pran disguised as woman

Rishi Kapoor tweets photo of Pran disguised as woman 01:26

 Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor played a guessing game on social media, posting a black-and-white photo of a woman for his 3.4 million followers on Twitter. Most of them were able to figure out the saree-clad 'lady' in the frame was actually Pran, the late iconic screen villain of yesteryears.

