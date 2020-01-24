Rishi Kapoor shares throwback picture with veteran actor Pran reminiscing 'learning' days

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: IANS INDIA - Published Rishi Kapoor tweets photo of Pran disguised as woman 01:26 Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor played a guessing game on social media, posting a black-and-white photo of a woman for his 3.4 million followers on Twitter. Most of them were able to figure out the saree-clad 'lady' in the frame was actually Pran, the late iconic screen villain of yesteryears.