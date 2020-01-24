Rishi Kapoor shares throwback picture with veteran actor Pran reminiscing 'learning' days
Friday, 24 January 2020 () New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Friday reminisced his learning days in the Indian cinema by sharing throwback pictures along with legendary actor Pran.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor played a guessing game on social media, posting a black-and-white photo of a woman for his 3.4 million followers on Twitter. Most of them were able to figure out the saree-clad 'lady' in the frame was actually Pran, the late iconic screen villain of yesteryears.