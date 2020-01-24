Global  

#GirlChildDay: Tollywood celebs with daughters

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Since 2008, January 24 has been marked as the National Girl Child Day. The day aims to highlight and address the issues of education, health, and nutrition. Launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, it also aims to promote awareness on a range of issues including the equal importance of girls, social stigma and discrimination and Child Sex Ratio.
