Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Taking MDMA with Husband Brad Falchuk, Says It Was 'Very Emotional'

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t holding anything back in her new Netflix series. During the first episode of The Goop Lab, the 47-year-old goop founder recalled taking the drug MDMA with “then boyfriend who is now my husband” Brad Falchuk during a trip to Mexico. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow “It was a [...]
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls ‘very emotional’ experience after taking MDMA with husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has finally landed on Netflix and hit the ground running on delivering eyebrow-raising content.
FOXNews.com

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband helped her through drug trip

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (IANS) Gwyneth Paltrow relied on her husband Brad Falchuck to help her through her "emotional" MDMA trip, after she took the drug whilst on...
Sify

