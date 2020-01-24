Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Couple Up at Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party 2020!
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are all smiles as they hit the red carpet together while stepping out for Warner Music Group’s 2020 Pre-Grammy Party held at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday (January 23) in Hollywood. The happy couple were joined at the big bash by “Truth Hurts” hit-maker Lizzo, Kehlani, Charlie Puth, Bebe Rexha, [...]
