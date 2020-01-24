Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Couple Up at Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party 2020!

HarperRow RT @RScountry: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrate their love for one another in the new "Nobody But You" video https://t.co/FKFPu3Fqh… 52 seconds ago HarperRow RT @TasteOfCountry: This is where @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani see themselves ten years from now: https://t.co/cxxJNGhbNj 2 minutes ago HarperRow RT @925XTU: .@gwenstefani loves Oklahoma too... when she's there with @blakeshelton https://t.co/3gKBfwykkW 2 minutes ago HarperRow RT @StefBeckMusik: I just discovered this BEAUTIFUL SONG by Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani it's so sweet. I am so happy they both found their… 2 minutes ago HarperRow RT @TasteOfCountry: If Blake Shelton doesn’t change a thing in 10 years he’ll be a happy man. https://t.co/cxxJNFZAoJ 4 minutes ago HarperRow RT @RecordingAcad: Power couple @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton before they made our hearts skip yet another beat as they took the #GRAMMYs… 6 minutes ago HarperRow RT @RecordingAcad: The amount of times we've watched @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton's #NobodyButYou performance is too high to count. ❤️🎵 h… 6 minutes ago MJones RT @gwenxblake: I voted for Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani - Nobody But You on K95tulsa! Vote at https://t.co/cYgprvV4gP false 9 minutes ago