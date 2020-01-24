Global  

Sen. Whitehouse Swats Away Fox Anchor Asking Why Trump Trial is Repetitive: That Isn’t ‘A Sensible Complaint’

Mediaite Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) swatted away an argument presented by Fox News anchor Sandra Smith that Democratic arguments against President Trump in his impeachment trial are repetitive. As Whitehouse explained the process of the trial in its fourth day Friday morning, repeating the words “grievance, grievance, grievance,” Smith cut the senator off, asking: “Well I […]
News video: Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer

Trump's lawyers 'loose with the truth' like him: Schumer 01:17

 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday before opening arguments began in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, the lawyers for Trump 'seemed' to be 'loose with the truth' like the president.

