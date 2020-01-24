Lil Nas X Is Officially Bringing His OLD TOWN ROAD To The Grammy Awards
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Nas X is going to hit the stage at this weekend’s ceremony whether he wins or not. The hip-hop superstar has been added to a jam-packed Grammy Awards show line-up of performers. Big Facts: This week, Nas X went to his social media pages to break the news to fans. On A […]
