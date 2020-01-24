Global  

Lil Nas X Is Officially Bringing His OLD TOWN ROAD To The Grammy Awards

SOHH Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Lil Nas X Is Officially Bringing His OLD TOWN ROAD To The Grammy AwardsGrammy-nominated rapper Lil Nas X is going to hit the stage at this weekend’s ceremony whether he wins or not. The hip-hop superstar has been added to a jam-packed Grammy Awards show line-up of performers. Big Facts: This week, Nas X went to his social media pages to break the news to fans. On A […]

The post Lil Nas X Is Officially Bringing His OLD TOWN ROAD To The Grammy Awards appeared first on .
News video: Lil Nas X Says 'Relationships Are Hard'

Lil Nas X Says 'Relationships Are Hard' 00:44

 Lil Nas X Says 'Relationships Are Hard' The 20-year-old rapper revealed to 'Variety' that he has "met a lot of great people this year," but his busy schedule has gotten in the way. Lil Nas X, to 'Variety' Lil Nas X came out in July of 2019 and while he didn't tell anyone before he announced it...

