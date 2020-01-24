Global  

Shanghai Disney Resort Shuts Down as Coronavirus Spreads Across China

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The Walt Disney Co. has announced they are temporarily closing the Shanghai Disney Resort in response to the growing outbreak of the coronavirus which is currently sweeping across China. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government,” Disney said in a statement posted on their website [...]
News video: Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus 00:59

 Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year. Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak." Guests have been refunded, and it is not yet known when...

No Mickey Mouse parade as Shanghai Disney shuts to prevent spread of virus

Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday to help prevent the spread of a flu-like virus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan,...
Reuters

Watchful eye: Orlando tourism & travel industry monitors coronavirus

The spread of a new deadly coronavirus, originating from China, has gained more attention in the tourism world — including Orlando — after Shanghai Disney...
bizjournals

