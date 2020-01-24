Shanghai Disney Resort Shuts Down as Coronavirus Spreads Across China

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Walt Disney Co. has announced they are temporarily closing the Shanghai Disney Resort in response to the growing outbreak of the coronavirus which is currently sweeping across China. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government,” Disney said in a statement posted on their website [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus 00:59 Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year. Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak." Guests have been refunded, and it is not yet known when...