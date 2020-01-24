Emma Roberts Hits the Beach With Ex Chord Overstreet Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It looks like Emma Roberts and Chord Overstreet are still on good terms! The 28-year-old actress and 30-year-old actor were spotted while hitting the beach together on Saturday (January 18) in Punta Mita, Mexico. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts The duo could be seen splashing around the waves along with a [...] It looks like Emma Roberts and Chord Overstreet are still on good terms! The 28-year-old actress and 30-year-old actor were spotted while hitting the beach together on Saturday (January 18) in Punta Mita, Mexico. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts The duo could be seen splashing around the waves along with a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Marcos Arellano Emma Roberts Hits the Beach With Ex Chord Overstreet https://t.co/LZ2va1M8Xm via @JustJaredJr 5 days ago Daniel RT @justjaredjr: Emma Roberts and ex Chord Overstreet were spotted hitting the beach together in Mexico! https://t.co/mwZuucqpxh 5 days ago Priscila Emma Roberts Hits the Beach With Ex Chord Overstreet https://t.co/avffLNozbp via @JustJaredJr 5 days ago Anette Fekete Emma Roberts Hits the Beach With Ex Chord Overstreet https://t.co/qBo2f7FwFl via @JustJaredJr 5 days ago Just Jared Jr. Emma Roberts and ex Chord Overstreet were spotted hitting the beach together in Mexico! https://t.co/mwZuucqpxh 5 days ago