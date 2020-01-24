Global  

TV actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday. She was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".
