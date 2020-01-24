Global  

Billie Eilish reveals she had suicidal thoughts due to pressures of fame: 'I was so unhappy'

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish once believed she wouldn't make it to age 17, the young hitmaker has revealed in a new interview.
Billie Eilish Reveals Thoughts About Her Fans With Gayle King Ahead Of Tonight's GRAMMY Special [Video]Billie Eilish Reveals Thoughts About Her Fans With Gayle King Ahead Of Tonight's GRAMMY Special

Gayle King interviews the top names in music ahead of Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, and shares special insights from young superstar Billie Eilish. The full interview airs Thursday night at 10 p.m. on CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:11Published

Billie Eilish never wanted a normal life [Video]Billie Eilish never wanted a normal life

Billie Eilish never wanted a normal life She told The Guardian newspaper: Although the 18-year-old singer has been making music since her early teens, 2019 was the year her career went stratospheric..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Shares History With Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

Billie Eilish has been open with her fans in the past about her mental health struggles. The 18-year-old star has turned to her lyrics in the past as a way of...
E! Online

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Battle with Depression, Admits She Was 'Joyless'

Billie Eilish is bravely opening up about her past battle with depression and struggles with mental health. The 18-year-old singer sat down with Gayle King on...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

