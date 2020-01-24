Watch People Hilariously Mistake E!'s Scott Tweedie for a Hemsworth Brother! Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Chris, Liam, Luke...and Scott! Scott Tweedie shares a few things in common with the Hemsworth brothers, including good looks and an Aussie accent. But can fans tell the E! News co-host... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this