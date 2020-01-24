Global  

Nicole Kidman Stars in First 'The Undoing' Trailer - Watch Now

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020
HBO has released the first teaser for The Undoing. Nicole Kidman stars in the upcoming limited series alongside Hugh Grant, Edgar Ramirez, and Donald Sutherland. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman The Undoing stars Nicole and Hugh as “Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for [...]
Keith Urban cuts short Grammy night to be with sick Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban cuts short Grammy night to be with sick Nicole Kidman 00:39

 Keith Urban planned to leave the Grammy Awards "ASAP" because Nicole Kidman was at home with flu.

