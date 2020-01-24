Global  

Demi Lovato Says New Song 'Anyone' Was a Cry For Help Before Overdose

Friday, 24 January 2020
Demi Lovato is reflecting on her upcoming song “Anyone,” which was recorded just days before her overdose last year. The 27-year-old, who is set to debut the song at the Grammys, says that looking back on the lyrics, the song seemed to be cry for help. “It’s only telling a fraction of my story, but [...]
News video: Demi Lovato shocked no one realised her new track was a cry for help

Demi Lovato shocked no one realised her new track was a cry for help 00:45

 Demi Lovato still can't believe no one realised the song she recorded four days before her 2018 overdose was a cry for help.

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys [Video]Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys Lovato performed "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The single, written days before her overdose in July 2018, was released following..

Demi Lovato’s Heartbreaking Grammys Performance [Video]Demi Lovato’s Heartbreaking Grammys Performance

The singer made a triumphant return to the Grammys stage for her first performance since her 2018 hospitalization.

Demi Lovato Says Her New Song ‘Anyone’ Was A ‘Cry For Help’ Before Overdose

She'll be performing it at the Grammy Awards
Demi Lovato: 'Anyone' Song Lyrics & Studio Recording Released!

Demi Lovato debuted her new song “Anyone” at the Grammys and now you can get the studio recording! The 27-year-old singer is finally releasing solo music for...
