Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grammy Awards 2020 presenters revealed: Keith Urban, Shania Twain set to appear

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will feature an all-star cast of presenters on Jan. 26. Read on for a look at the presenters set to appear at this year’s Grammy Awards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News

Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News 01:30

 Dua Lipa, Billy Porter & More Added as 2020 Grammy Awards Presenters | Billboard News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Despite The Controversy, 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Remain Focused On Celebrating Artists [Video]Despite The Controversy, 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Remain Focused On Celebrating Artists

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier has a breakdown for one the show's biggest awards.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published

Camila Cabello Vows to Accept Grammy Award in Her Underwear [Video]Camila Cabello Vows to Accept Grammy Award in Her Underwear

Camila Cabello Vows to Accept Grammy Award in Her Underwear During a recent interview with RADIO.COM, Camila Cabello talked about what to expect at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Cabello and her..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Keith Urban, Shania Twain And Stevie Wonder Among 62nd Annual GRAMMYs Presenters

CBS and the Recording Academy have announced the lineup of artists, musicians, actors and comedians who will take the stage as presenters for The 62nd annual...
cbs4.com Also reported by •Billboard.comBusiness WireSeattle Times

Imogen Heap to Host 62nd GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, from...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.