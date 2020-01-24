Global  

Chance the Rapper to Host 'Punk'd' on Quibi - Watch the Teaser! (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Chance the Rapper is taking on a new gig. The 26-year-old Coloring Book entertainer will be hosting the revival of Punk’d on Quibi, the network announced Friday (January 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chance the Rapper “Punk’d was a hidden camera reality show which aired for ten seasons on MTV and was [...]
Chance the rapper to headline 2020 NBA All-Star game halftime show

The three-time Grammy award winner announced the news on Dec. 19 during a charity event hosted by his nonprofit organization, SocialWorks. Chance revealed that his younger brother, Taylor Bennett, and..

Chance the Rapper, Common & Taylor Bennett Set to Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend | Billboard News

Chance the Rapper, Common & Taylor Bennett Set to Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend | Billboard News

Chance the Rapper to Host MTV & Quibi's 'Punk'd' Reboot

"You just got Punk'd!" is what Chance the Rapper will be shouting this year. MTV and mobile video platform Quibi announced on...
Billboard.com

'Punk'd' to be revived with Chance the Rapper doing pranks

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities, beware: "Punk'd" is being revived. And this time Chance the Rapper is the one doing the punk'ing. MTV Studios and Quibi...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

