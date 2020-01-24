Katharine McPhee Fans Get Engaged In Front of Her While Backstage at Her Concert! Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Katharine McPhee experienced a big first at her latest concert – two fans got engaged right in front of her for the first time! The former Smash and Waitress star shared the sweet moment on Twitter. “Well a first for me!! TWO OF MY FANS GOT ENGAGED AT OUR CONCERT LAST NIGHT! I LOVE LOVE. [...] 👓 View full article

