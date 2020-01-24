kel kelllll RT @billboardhiphop: .@TylaYaweh smokes with @wizkhalifa & rides shotgun with @GreenDay's @billiejoe in "High Right Now (Remix)" video http… 21 minutes ago

billboard hip-hop .@TylaYaweh smokes with @wizkhalifa & rides shotgun with @GreenDay's @billiejoe in "High Right Now (Remix)" video https://t.co/frwYuiUb6y 3 hours ago

Trip B Marketing Tyla Yaweh Smokes With Wiz Khalifa, Rides Shotgun With Green Day's Billie Joe in 'High Right Now (Remix)' Video… https://t.co/z1yNaisMSN 19 hours ago

This Song is So Sick Tyla Yaweh Smokes With Wiz Khalifa, Rides Shotgun With Green Day's Billie Joe in 'High Right Now (Remix)' Video, https://t.co/lUJVaN5IBU, 1 day ago

Groovy Tracks Tyla Yaweh Smokes With Wiz Khalifa, Rides Shotgun With Green Day's Billie Joe in 'High Right Now (Remix)' Video, https://t.co/yAKAAOEjah 1 day ago

Artist RTs RT @Music_News_US: Tyla Yaweh Smokes With Wiz Khalifa, Rides Shotgun With Green Day's Billie Joe in 'High Right Now (Remix)' Vide #Music ht… 1 day ago

Music Tyla Yaweh Smokes With Wiz Khalifa, Rides Shotgun With Green Day's Billie Joe in 'High Right Now (Remix)' Vide… https://t.co/hjcyjBWgbx 1 day ago